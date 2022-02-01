UK Ag Equine Programs hosts second annual photography contest

Entries due by end of February

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) — University of Kentucky Ag Equine Programs announces its second equine-oriented digital photography contest. Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 28.

All are encouraged to participate, from students to the general public. There are three age divisions for submissions: UK students, youth (17 and under) and open (18 and over).

UK Ag Equine Programs is looking for original, high-quality photographs that exhibit any discipline or breed of horses, horses interacting with people and a more artistic category. Photographers can submit photos online via a Google form.

Entries will be judged by a committee of staff, students and trained photographers in early March.

Each division’s winning image will be published on the UK Ag Equine Programs’ Facebook page for a “People’s Choice Award.” Votes for the award will be determined by the number of likes that each image receives by 5 p.m. EST on Friday, March 11.

Prizes will be awarded to category winners of each age division as well as the opportunity to be featured in the program’s monthly newsletter, The Wildcat Canter, and other UK publications.

Participants can get more information regarding the rules and how to enter, at https://equine.ca.uky.edu/ or by following UK Ag Equine Programs’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. They can direct questions to equine@uky.edu.