U.S. Reps. Hal Rogers, Massie, Barr win GOP nominations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Four Republican U.S. House incumbents in Kentucky have secured the GOP nomination in their bids for reelection.

U.S. Reps. Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers and Andy Barr defeated primary opponents in Tuesday’s contests.

James Comer, the GOP incumbent in the 1st District, was unopposed in the primary and will face Democrat Jimmy Ausbrooks, a professional counselor, in the general election.

Rogers, who has held Kentucky’s 5th District seat since the 1980s, will run against Democrat Conor Halbleib, a law school student, in the general election. Rogers is Kentucky’s longest-serving politician in Congress.

Massie defeated a handful of GOP challengers in Tuesday’s 4th District primary. The libertarian-minded congressman represents a district stretching across northern Kentucky. Massie won an endorsement of former President Donald Trump leading up to the primary.

Republican incumbent Brett Guthrie is also running for the GOP nomination in the 2nd District.

Kentucky’s lone Democrat in Congress, John Yarmuth, is retiring, leaving open the Louisville-area 3rd District. State Sen. Morgan McGarvey, who has Yarmuth’s endorsement, is facing state Rep. Attica Scott in the district’s Democratic primary.