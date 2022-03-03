UK’s ‘DanceBlue’ to be held in-person

The dance marathon will run from 8 p.m. on March 5 to 8 p.m. on March 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – DanceBlue, a student organization at the University of Kentucky, is hosting its annual 24-hour dance marathon March 5-6. The dance marathon raises money for the DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic.

This year, the dance marathon will be help in person. Events will kick off Saturday night at 8 and go until Sunday at 8 P.M. The public is welcome to join Sunday night from 5-8 P.M. for the fundraising total reveal.

Email grace.colville@uky.edu with any questions.