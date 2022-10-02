U.K fans camp out to get their Big Blue Madness tickets

The camp out allows fans to get free tickets to the first open UK mens and womens basketball practice of the season

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- University of Kentucky fans braved the cooler weather this weekend to attend a fan favorite “camp out” on campus.

“Been a Big Blue fan all my life, you gotta do it. It’s tradition,” said student Todd Priar. “It’s a lifetime experience.”

The Big Blue Madness camp out returned this year with fans waiting in line to receive free tickets to the first open U.K men’s and women’s basketball practice ahead of the new season.

Hundreds stood line for hours outside Memorial Coliseum, waiting for the ticket booths to open.

“We’ve been here since midnight on Friday so however long that is,” said U.K student Ryleigh Almasi.

“It’s a long time, that’s all I know,” said Priar.

The Big Blue Madness camp out is a fan favorite and something fans look forward to every year.

“I’m here for the experience. I used to go to the basketball games when I was younger. But I don’t know. I just wanted to camp,” said Almasi.

“These things I feel like you should do as a college student. You won’t regret it,” said U.K freshman Mato Herrera.

It’s been three years since U.K held the camp out due to the pandemic. Men’s head coach John Calipari played an instrumental part in bringing it back.

“We even had a watch party, watched the football game. We lost but we still enjoyed it. It’s amazing, it’s pretty fun. But I’m glad they brought it back,” said fan Darrell Lawson, who’s been coming to the camp out for twenty years.

“I love getting to see the players and being able to camp out,” said young UK fan Callie Salyers.

Once fans got those tickets in hand, it was time to go home for some much needed relaxation.

“I’m ready to go to sleep,” said Almasi.

“Yeah it feels good. I’m about to go take a nap. Go get food, too,” said student Chase Bradford.

Big Blue Madness is October 14th at 7 p.m at Rupp Arena.