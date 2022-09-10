U.K. Communications Dept. Chair arrested on incest, sexual abuse of minor, sodomy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The chair of the University of Kentucky’s communications department has been arrested on charges of incest, sexual abuse of a person under 12 and sodomy, according to Lexington police.

65-year-old Kevin Real, a U.K. professor of communication, was arrested on Thursday by the Lexington Police Department.

Real is accused of sexually abusing a victim when they were six and again in July, according to an arrest citation.

U.K. spokesman Jay Blanton telling ABC 36 news “The university is aware of this issue and takes it very seriously. Professor Real is on administrative leave and not on campus at this time.”

According to his court file, bail bonds for Real totaling $15,000 was posted on Friday.

Real has worked at U.K. for 20 years, according to his resume.