Tyler Childers drops single ‘In Your Love’ ahead of new album ‘Rustin’ In The Rain’

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — Tyler Childers on Thursday released the first single of his newest album set to drop in September.

In Your Love is the new song out today. His entire album Rustin’ In The Rain will be released on Sept. 8.

“This is a collection of songs I playfully pieced together as if I was pitching a group of songs to Elvis. Some covers, one co-write, and some I even wrote in my best (terrible) Elvis impersonation, as I worked around the farm and kicked around the house. I hope you enjoy listening to this album as much as I enjoyed creating it. Thank you. Thank you very much,” said Childers.

You can watch In Your Love’s music video here: Tyler Childers – In Your Love (Official Video)

Wednesday, Childers announced two special New Year’s Eve shows at Rupp Arena.