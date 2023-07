Tyler Childers announces 2-night Rupp Arena show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky native Tyler Childers will perform at Rupp Arena for two nights in December, he announced Wednesday.

Childers will be joined by guests Shovels and Rope.

The two-night show is set for Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.

Head to www.rupparena.com for more information.