Two years ago Lexington reported first COVID-19 case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two years ago, on March 8, Lexington reported its first COVID-19 case. According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, the city has had 91,474 COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths:

March 8, 2020-March 7, 2021: 32,600 cases, 297 deaths

March 8, 2021-March 7, 2022: 58,874 cases, 267 deaths

Mayor Linda Gorton issued a statement on social media Tuesday, saying in part, “I’m so proud of our residents. We worked together, formed important partnerships, and looked out for one another during this difficult time. And although the pandemic isn’t over, we have moved forward together. Fayette County leads the state in overall percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.”

Mayor Gorton talked about the mobile testing clinics and door-to-door vaccine clinic campaign to reach people in underserved areas, along with the public awareness campaign, “Lex Do This!”

“We started weekly Healthcare Stakeholder calls, which continue, so medical providers could share their knowledge,” said Mayor Gorton. “We operated several programs to help businesses keep their doors open, residents stay in their homes, and provide access to services when in need. We continued to provide essential city services.”

Recently, the CDC issued new guidance to measure community levels of COVID-19, more HERE. Right now, Fayette County is currently listed as high, which means the CDC recommends the following:

Wearing a mask indoors in public

Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Getting tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.

While the mayor says it’s been a long, unprecedented two years, she shared an optimistic outlook, “But, we took this difficult period as an opportunity to grow… and we have. Our City has gone through a lot in two years, but we are coming out of it with renewed energy, an economy that is back to pre-pandemic levels, and hope for the future.”

The health department continues to encourage people to get vaccinated and boosted. You can make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday by calling 859-288-2483.