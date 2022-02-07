Two Wildcats named to the Preseason All-SEC Team
Erin Coffel and Kayla Kowalik Named Preseason All-SEC
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics)– Erin Coffel and Kayla Kowalik were named to the 2022 Southeastern Conference preseason all-SEC team, the league office announced Monday. The honor is bestowed on Kowalik and Coffel from the league coaches, who voted on the team.
This is the 15th edition of the preseason All-SEC team with each head coach in the league voting for a select number of student-athletes, without having the ability to vote for their own players.
Kayla Kowalik
Senior – Catcher – New Braunfels, Texas
- Named to the Team USA Canada Cup Team
- Best power-five hitter a season ago with a .495 average and 100 hits, both UK records
- Unanimous NFCA First Team All-American
Erin Coffel
Sophomore – Shortstop – Bremen, Ind.
- 2021 NFCA All-Region and Second Team All-SEC
- Team USA for the U-18 World Cup and Pan Am Games this summer
- Set the UK freshman record for home runs in 2021
2022 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team
|Name, School
|Class
|Height
|Hometown
|Montana Fouts, Alabama
|Jr.
|6-2
|Grayson, Ky.
|Kaylee Tow, Alabama
|Sr.
|6-0
|Madisonville, Ky.
|Danielle Gibson, Arkansas
|R-Sr.
|6-0
|Murrieta, Calif.
|Mary Haff, Arkansas
|R-Sr.
|5-10
|Winter Haven, Fla.
|Shelby Lowe, Auburn
|So.
|5-9
|Carrollton, Ala.
|Hannah Adams, Florida
|5th Year
|5-8
|Hoschton, Ga.
|Charla Echols, Florida
|Sr.
|5-4
|Newnan, Ga.
|Elizabeth Hightower, Florida
|Sr.
|5-8
|Monticello, Fla.
|Lacey Fincher, Georgia
|Sr.
|5-11
|Tanner Williams, Ala.
|Erin Coffel, Kentucky
|So.
|5-7
|Bremen, Ind.
|Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky
|Sr.
|5-8
|New Braunfels, Texas
|Ali Kilponen, LSU
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|Highlands Ranch, Colo.
|Taylor Pleasants, LSU
|R-So.
|6-0
|Houston, Texas
|Mia Davidson, Mississippi State
|Gr.
|5-5
|Hillsborough, N.C.
|Jenna Laird, Missouri
|So.
|5-7
|East Meadow, N.Y.
|Hatti Moore, Missouri
|Gr.
|5-9
|LaGrange, Texas
|Brooke Wilmes, Missouri
|Gr.
|5-5
|Johnston, Iowa
|Kiki Milloy, Tennessee
|Jr.
|5-11
|Woodinville, Wash.
|Ashley Rogers, Tennessee
|Sr.
|5-10
|Athens, Tenn.
|Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M
|Sr.
|5-7
|Missouri City, Texas
|Haley Lee, Texas A&M
|Sr.
|5-7
|Kingwood, Texas
