Two Wildcats named to the Preseason All-SEC Team

Erin Coffel and Kayla Kowalik Named Preseason All-SEC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics)– Erin Coffel and Kayla Kowalik were named to the 2022 Southeastern Conference preseason all-SEC team, the league office announced Monday. The honor is bestowed on Kowalik and Coffel from the league coaches, who voted on the team.

This is the 15th edition of the preseason All-SEC team with each head coach in the league voting for a select number of student-athletes, without having the ability to vote for their own players.

Kayla Kowalik

Senior – Catcher – New Braunfels, Texas

Named to the Team USA Canada Cup Team

Best power-five hitter a season ago with a .495 average and 100 hits, both UK records

Unanimous NFCA First Team All-American

Erin Coffel

Sophomore – Shortstop – Bremen, Ind.

2021 NFCA All-Region and Second Team All-SEC

Team USA for the U-18 World Cup and Pan Am Games this summer

Set the UK freshman record for home runs in 2021

2022 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team

Name, School Class Height Hometown Montana Fouts, Alabama Jr. 6-2 Grayson, Ky. Kaylee Tow, Alabama Sr. 6-0 Madisonville, Ky. Danielle Gibson, Arkansas R-Sr. 6-0 Murrieta, Calif. Mary Haff, Arkansas R-Sr. 5-10 Winter Haven, Fla. Shelby Lowe, Auburn So. 5-9 Carrollton, Ala. Hannah Adams, Florida 5th Year 5-8 Hoschton, Ga. Charla Echols, Florida Sr. 5-4 Newnan, Ga. Elizabeth Hightower, Florida Sr. 5-8 Monticello, Fla. Lacey Fincher, Georgia Sr. 5-11 Tanner Williams, Ala. Erin Coffel, Kentucky So. 5-7 Bremen, Ind. Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky Sr. 5-8 New Braunfels, Texas Ali Kilponen, LSU R-Jr. 6-0 Highlands Ranch, Colo. Taylor Pleasants, LSU R-So. 6-0 Houston, Texas Mia Davidson, Mississippi State Gr. 5-5 Hillsborough, N.C. Jenna Laird, Missouri So. 5-7 East Meadow, N.Y. Hatti Moore, Missouri Gr. 5-9 LaGrange, Texas Brooke Wilmes, Missouri Gr. 5-5 Johnston, Iowa Kiki Milloy, Tennessee Jr. 5-11 Woodinville, Wash. Ashley Rogers, Tennessee Sr. 5-10 Athens, Tenn. Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M Sr. 5-7 Missouri City, Texas Haley Lee, Texas A&M Sr. 5-7 Kingwood, Texas

