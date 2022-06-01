Two-sport athlete at Union College dies

The body of 19-year old Madison Taylor was recovered from a lake where she went swimming Memorial Day

CROSSVILLE, TN (WTVQ) – A two-sport student athlete at Union College died on Memorial Day while swimming in a lake in her native Tennessee, according to a report from WATE-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee and additional information from Union College.

The report says 19-year old Madison Taylor, who played basketball and was on the track team at Union College, went swimming on Memorial Day in Watts Bar Lake. The report says she went into the water from a boat to go for a swim and never resurfaced.

Her body was recovered after a multi-agency search.

Watts Bar Lake is a reservoir on the Tennessee River that’s part of the Tennessee Valley Authority system via Watts Bar Dam.

Here is a Facebook post from Union College:

Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes. Madison Taylor was a sophomore at Union and a member of the women’s track and basketball teams.

We send our thoughts and prayers to her family; coaches, teammates and friends; and the entire Bulldog community.

A fundraiser has been organized to pay for Taylor’s funeral expenses.