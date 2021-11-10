Two people shot in Lexington

The victims were found on Shropshire Avenue just before 7:00 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were found shot on Shropshire Avenue in Lexington on Tuesday evening, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say the call came in at 6:47 p.m. of two people shot in the 700 block of Shropshire Avenue near East Seventh Street.

No names were released.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with what police say appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say they believe a car was involved in the shootings.

Police are working to determine what led to the shootings.