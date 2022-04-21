Two new K9’s join UK Police Explosive Detection Division

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky Police Department welcomed two new K-9’s to its Explosive Detection division.

“Kinder” is a Chocolate Labrador imported from the United Kingdom. She’s just shy of two-years old. She’s trained in Dutch commands. She spent several weeks training at Ventosa Kennels in North Carolina in explosives detection, tracking and article recovery before coming to Lexington.

“Kip” is a English Yellow Labrador imported from the United Kingdom. She approximately a year and eight months old. She is trained in Dutch commands. She spent six weeks at Ventosa Kennels in North Carolina training in explosives detection, tracking and article recovery prior to joining UK Police.

Both dogs are newly nationally certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) as Explosives Detection K-9’s.