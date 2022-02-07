Two minor fires in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday afternoon, Lexington fire was dispatched to two minor fires.

Just before 2:30 P.M., Lexington fire says there was a small kitchen fire in the 1700 block of Liberty Rd. Firefighters say the fire was extinguished prior to arriving at the scene. The fire department says no other areas of the house were damaged. According to Lexington fire, one person was checked out on scene, but no one was transported to the hospital.

Lexington fire says it was also called to 6200 block of Sir Barton Way for a dumpster fire. The fire department says the fire was contained to the dumpster and did not extend into neighboring businesses. Firefighters say no one was hurt and a garbage truck had cleaned out the dumpster earlier, so there wasn’t much to burn. According to Lexington fire, no foul play is suspected.