Two men shot overnight in Lexington

According to Lexington Police, it happened around 1:30 AM Wednesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are searching for answers this morning after two men were shot overnight in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to the 1100 block of Trent Boulevard around 1:30 AM overnight for a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located a second man suffering from a gunshot wound nearby. Both men were taken from the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.