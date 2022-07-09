Two men charged with murder after body of a woman found in Breckinridge County

Kentucky State Police say the body was found in a home on Harned Road

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say 53-year-old Rodney Jones and 33-year-old Boris Drane are both charged with murder in Breckinridge County, after the body of 59-year-old Beverly Smallwood was found inside a home on Harned Road.

According to State Police, Drane is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. Both men are lodged in the Breckinridge Co. Detention Center.

State Police say the victim’s body was transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy on Friday.