Two major systems on tap this week

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ): Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a calm day across central and eastern Kentucky with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. But some rain showers is on the way for later this evening and especially overnight. But any rain should be out of town by daybreak on Monday. That leads us into a very active day across the area. Here is what I am tracking!

There is the chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms in northwest Kentucky tomorrow late morning into the afternoon. That area is under a “MARGINAL” and “SLIGHT” risk for severe weather.

Damaging winds are likely and the main threat, but isolated large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Here are the threat levels for each.

Even though central and eastern Kentucky is likely not to get “true” severe weather, high winds are still likely and could even exceed severe thunderstorm warning criteria of 58mph. Our future cast wind gust forecast shows that. The best time frame for the strongest winds is 9am-5pm!

With those kind of winds, wind damage and power outages are a good bet. So prepare tonight and take any precautions you need! A WIND ADVISORY is out for the entire state of Kentucky through Thursday evening!

A few showers and general thunderstorms are also possible across central and eastern Kentucky after lunch.

Key messages to take away from all of this is that this is a HIGH WIND EVENT regardless of thunderstorms with the true severe chance in northwest Kentucky.

Tuesday is dry and most of Wednesday is dry except for some night time showers. Thursday starts with some showers and then we take a break into the afternoon. Thursday night – Friday is the next time frame to watch for another BIG TIME weather event across Kentucky. Models are all over the place with this system and likely will continue to be that way a few more days. At this time, just now there is a good likelihood for another high impact system during this time. We could be talking about everything from flooding rains, strong thunderstorms, high winds, and possible winter weather. Here is a look at how it may play out.

Taken verbatim, that is flooding rains/high winds/strong thunderstorms Thursday night – Friday before going over to some snow Friday night into Saturday morning. I can guarantee this will change in the coming days so keep checking back for updates.

The ABC 36 Storm Team will keep you up to date and safe all Monday long on-air and on-line! #kywx

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers around with some fog. Lows in the upper-40s.

MONDAY: High winds and strong storms likely. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with gusty winds continuing. Lows in the upper-40s.