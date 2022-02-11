Two killed when Jeep overturns in creek

Accident happened Wednesday morning in Pike County

AFLEX, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were killed Wednesday morning when a Jeep overturned in a creek in Pike County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday, troopers were called to a single-vehicle collision on State Highway 292 East in the Aflex community of Pike County. The initial investigation indicated 39-year-old Kimberly Mayhew, of Williamson, W. Va., was operating a 2002 Jeep Liberty on State Highway 292 E, when the Jeep left the road and overturned into the creek. Mayhew and a passenger, 36-year-old Kelli Toney, of Delbarton, W. Va., were pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

Trooper Chase Maynard is investigating the collision and was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Belfry Volunteer Fire Department, Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service.