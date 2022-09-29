Two injured in shooting near nightclub, including Lexington police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One officer was shot while attempting to investigate a person sitting in a vehicle associated with a robbery on West New Circle Road near Deja Vu nightclub, police said early Thursday morning.

On Wednesday around 11 p.m., officers found a vehicle associated with a robbery in the 400 block of West New Circle Road. During an investigation, police say the driver of the vehicle accelerated the vehicle toward three officers, who fired their weapons and struck the driver.

One of the officers was taken to a local hospital after also being shot during the course of this incident. The officer has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver is in stable but critical condition.

Police say body cameras were worn and on. The officers are placed on administrative assignment, as is policy, during the investigation.