Two injured, house damaged after stolen vehicle involved in crash

Incident happened Monday afternoon just after 3:30

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were injured and a house damaged Monday afternoon when the driver of a stolen vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, causing both vehicles to end up on their roofs.

Police say it happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Bordeaux Drive.

Investigators say a man and woman in the car that was rear-ended were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. No names were released.

The driver of the stolen vehicle got out and ran from the scene. Police are still looking for him.

Not long after the accident, the owner of the stolen car showed up at the scene and told police the vehicle had been stolen.

Meantime, one of the vehicles hit a house, causing damage. The Lexington Fire Department stabilized the home and it is livable. No one in the home was hurt.