Two homes damaged in Berea after car crashes through them

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two homes are damaged in Berea after a car crashed into them Thursday night, according to police.

According to the Berea Police Department, a woman was driving on Walnut Meadow Road around 5:50 p.m. when she passed out at the wheel.

Police say the woman crashed into and went through a corner of one home and then hit another home next door.

Police say there was no one inside either of the homes at the time.

The driver was also not injured in the crash.

Police say she was not intoxicated and no arrest has been made, but police are still investigating.