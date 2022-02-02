Two die in Knott County crash, seat belts not in use: KSP

Truck goes over embankment

PINE TOP, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people not wearing seat belts were killed Monday night when a truck crashed over an embankment in Knott County.

According to Kentucky State Police, at approximately 6:10 p.m. Monday, troopers received a call of single-vehicle accident in the Pine Top community of Knott County.

Troopers found a 1989 GMC pickup truck over the embankment. Troopers say the initial investigation found 55-year-old Donald Mullins, of Pine Top, traveled with his passenger 55-year-old Portia Calhoun, of Kite, eastbound on KY 582 when the truck veered off the roadway striking several trees before overturning.

Mullins was extracted from the vehicle and airlifted to U.K Medical Center. Calhoun was pronounced dead at the scene Knott County Coroner’s Office. Tuesday, Mullins died at UK Medical Center, the KSP said.

The KSP said no seatbelts were in use. The accident remains under investigation by Trooper Brandon Thomas.