Two dead in fatal Nelson County collision

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Two people have died following a fatal two-vehicle collision in Nelson County on Sunday morning.

According to Kentucky State Police, Post 4 troopers received a call from Nelson County dispatch on Dec. 26 around 11:13 a.m. asking for assistance in investigating the collision near the intersection of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road.

Troopers found that Joseph Curtsinger, 39, of Bardstown was traveling north on New Shepherdsville Road in a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado when a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Jacqueline Houston, 70, of Coxs Creek turned onto New Shepherdsville Road and into the path of Curtsinger’s vehicle.

Houston and a 15-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by the Nelson County Coroner’s Office. Curtsinger and a passenger, John Poynter, 44, of Bardstown were taken to Flaget Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One adult and one juvenile passenger in Curtstinger’s vehicle were not injured.

The affected portion of New Shepherdsville Rd. was closed for several hours in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision. KSP Post 4 was assisted at the scene by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County EMS, Bardstown- Nelson Co. Vol. Fire Dept., and the Nelson County Coroner’s Office. The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Tpr. Scott Wheatley.