Two dead after fire in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say two people are dead after a fire in Rowan County.

According to state police, a home off of Pretty Ridge Road off Highway 519 south of Morehead caught fire Tuesday morning. State police say the fire has been put out.

State police believe the cause of the fire is accidental, and don’t believe there are any other bodies still in the home.

According to state police, the bodies are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification. Their names will be released after kin is notified.