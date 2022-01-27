Two county chase ends in crash, arrests

The pursuit began in Johnson County and ended in Martin County

INEZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were arrested Wednesday night following a police chase through two counties that ended in a crash, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they tried to pullover a reported stolen car but the driver took off, leading authorities on a chase into Martin County.

The chase ended when the car crashed on KY 645 near the fairgrounds, according to Inez Fire Rescue.

Investigators say no injuries were reported.

The names of the two people arrested weren’t immediately available.