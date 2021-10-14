Two charged in ‘shots fired’ call in neighborhood

One of two was just cited

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men who apparently were out on a joy ride were charged Wednesday night for firing a weapon in the city.

According to Lexington Police, 28-year-old Kurtis Paul Hampton was charged with three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and shooting a weapon inside the urban limits. A second 18-year-old was cited for misdemeanor marijuana and paraphernalia possession.

At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to “a succession of shots fired calls” in the Butternut Hill Court area. Police would not say for certain what prompted the shots or if the men were riding around shooting randomly, but they did say no injuries or property damage were reported.

The investigation is continuing.