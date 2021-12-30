Man charged in child pornography case in Pulaski County

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, the charges against Floyd T. Adams were bound over to the Pulaski County Grand Jury following a preliminary hearing Wednesday in District Court. He remains in the Pulaski County Detention Center on no bond, according to jail records.

The case began Saturday, Dec. 18 when Deputy Alex Wesley responded to a call that three men from an online group called “Predator Poachers” were talking with a man, later identified as Adams, at the Cinema 8 Movie Theater in Somerset. When Wesley arrived, the three men told Wesley they had tracked Adams down on ‘Instagram’ and found he was there to meet an 11-year-old girl to watch a movie, according to the sheriff. The man allegedly had been communicating with the girl for the “purpose of inappropriate relations,” the sheriff added.

In reality, the 11-year-old girl was not an actual person but a fictitious person the online group had created to lure possible sexual predators. As a result of Wesley’s investigation, Adams was charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor less than 12 years of age, Speck said.