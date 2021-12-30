Man charged in child pornography case in Pulaski County
One case stems from 'Predator Poachers' group
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 46-year-old Eubank, Ky., man has been arrested on child pornography charges after he tried to hook up with what he thought was an 11-year-old girl that in reality was an online sexual predator watch dog group.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, the charges against Floyd T. Adams were bound over to the Pulaski County Grand Jury following a preliminary hearing Wednesday in District Court. He remains in the Pulaski County Detention Center on no bond, according to jail records.
The case began Saturday, Dec. 18 when Deputy Alex Wesley responded to a call that three men from an online group called “Predator Poachers” were talking with a man, later identified as Adams, at the Cinema 8 Movie Theater in Somerset. When Wesley arrived, the three men told Wesley they had tracked Adams down on ‘Instagram’ and found he was there to meet an 11-year-old girl to watch a movie, according to the sheriff. The man allegedly had been communicating with the girl for the “purpose of inappropriate relations,” the sheriff added.
In reality, the 11-year-old girl was not an actual person but a fictitious person the online group had created to lure possible sexual predators. As a result of Wesley’s investigation, Adams was charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor less than 12 years of age, Speck said.
Wesley was assisted during this investigation initially by Deputy Dan Pevley, Deputy Jay Picard, and Detective Matt Bryant of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.
After Adams was jailed, Wesley, Deputy Austin Swartz, Deputy David Campbell, and Detective Matt Bryant served a search warrant on Adams home in Eubank and seized several electronic and storage devices that will be submitted to the FBI for examination, according to the sheriff.
Wesley continues the investigation.