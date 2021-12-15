UPDATE: Third person charged in teen’s August 2020 shooting death

UPDATE POSTED 11 A.M. DEC. 15, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A third person has been arrested in connection with the August 2020 shooting death on Newtown Pike of a Tates Creek High School student.

According to police, the US Marshals located and arrested 33-year-old Antwone Davenport in Illinois. Davenport has been charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, and possession of handgun by convicted felon. He is in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Newtown Pike around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 for a report of a large disorder with shots fired. Upon arrival officers located 18-year-old Mykel Waide, of Lexington, dead and three additional victims with gunshot wounds.

UPDATE POSTED SEPT. 28, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – – Two people have been charged in connection with a homicide

that occurred in August 2020.

The Lexington Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Tayte Patton and 19-year-old Antonio Turner for the August 16, 2020 shooting death of Mykel Waide.

Patton and Turner were both charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment, police said. Both suspects are lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

UPDATE, 9 A.M. MONDAY, AUG. 17, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police continue to look for suspects in a fatal shooting

early Sunday and are asking the public’s help.

Officers responded to the Residence Inn area in the 1000 block of Newtown Pike around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 for a report of a large disorder with shots fired.

Upon arrival officers located the 18-year-old victim deceased. The Fayette County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as Mykel Waide of Lexington.

And while his family and friends mourn, police need help.

Three additional victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by using a free P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 10 A.M. SUNDAY, AUG. 16, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former Tates Creek High School basketball player is the city’s latest homicide victim.

The Fayette County coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Mykel Waide. Lexington Police say Waide was shot in the 1000 block of Newtown Pike near the Residence Inn overnight Sunday around 1:30 a.m.

The coroner says Waide died just after 3 a.m.

The cause of death has been ruled a homicide. Lexington Police say this is the city’s 20th homicide this year.

No other information was released by the coroner.

Lexington Police say there were two other shooting victims who suffered non-life threatening injuries. Their names were not released.

Investigators say the initial call was for a large disorder with shots fired at what turned out to be the shooting scene. No other details were released by police. As of this writing, no suspects have been named, no arrests made.

ABC 36 News has learned Waide just graduated from Tates Creek High School and was scheduled to begin classes this week at the University of Louisville.

*Note: The photo of Mykel Waide that accompanies this story is courtesy of Tates Creek Basketball.