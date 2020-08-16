Tates Creek basketball coach reacts to shooting death of former player

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many people in Lexington are mourning the loss of a teenager who was fatally shot Sunday morning.

Lexington Police say 18-year-old Mykel Waide was one of three people shot on Newtown Pike around the Residence Inn at 1:30 a.m.

Officers say they don’t know what led to the shooting.

Waide recently graduated from Tate’s Creek High School and he played basketball there.

Assistant Basketball Coach Jay Bordas and his wife, Assistant Principal Meredith Bordas, say Waide was like a son to them.

“He would go and help me coach my 8-year-old son’s basketball games, says Jay Bordas. “He never even thought about missing one. He would go to my daughter’s dance recitals.”

Social media has been flooded with memories and condolences as those who knew him reflect on what he meant to them.

Tates Creek Basketball Team also made a post, saying Waide was a role model.

Bordas says Waide was excited to start college at the University of Louisville.

“He facetimed with my wife all day yesterday asking questions – the anxiousness, the excitement of starting a new path,” says Bordas.

But instead of giving Waide another day of motivational speeches, Bordas and his wife had the heartbreaking job of packing-up his dorm room at U of L.

“He was going to major in business and he was going to be a success wherever that took him,” Bordas says.

Bordas’ wife tearfully read Waide’s last message to her…”I love you” and “I’ll call you tomorrow.”

The call never came, and never will. It’s a sudden and heavy loss.

“He had the biggest heart in the world,” says Bordas. “At the drop of a hat he’d drop anything for anyone he cared about, and I think that’s the thing that everyone will remember the most – how loyal he was.”

Bordas asks the community to keep supporting Waide’s family and the Tates Creek community and honor Waide’s memory.

“He would always thank us for stuff we might do for him, but I guarantee you that he did more for us than we ever did for him,” Bordas says.

The Bordas family started a GoFundMe to help the Waide family with funeral expenses. To donate, click here.