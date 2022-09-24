Two 16-year-olds charged in Lexington shooting

Police say the teens were arrested in connection to a double shooting on West Short Street and Mill Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two 16-year-olds are now charged in connection to a Lexington shooting. Police say two people were found shot on September 10 at West Short Street and Mill Street.

According to investigators, the victims were transported to a local hospital. Police say one victim suffered critical injuries and the other was treated for reported non-life threatening injuries.

According to investigators, Lexington Police is prohibited from identifying the suspects because they are juveniles. According to officers, both suspects are currently being held at a juvenile detention center. The two are charged with the following;

Suspect #1 – 16 years old

Two counts of Assault 1st Degree

Two counts of Possession of a Handgun by a Minor

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

Suspect #2 – 16 years old

Two counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.