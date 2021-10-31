Trunk or Treat through downtown

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sunday may be Halloween but many communities have been celebrating all weekend long. In Paris, the service organization, Kiwanis, hosted a trunk or treat event on Main Street with costume prizes, lots of candy and even a haunted ambulance.

Kiwanis says while the city of Paris has hosted trunk or treat events in the past, this was the first year its organization put it together. Kiwanis says turnout wasn’t quite what it was expecting, but it’s chalking it up to weather and having a fun day regardless.

“Everything we do is for the kids,” says Soni Offutt, Kiwanis board member. “We do Christmas for kids, Thanksgiving baskets, school supplies, just a lot of stuff for children in the community.”