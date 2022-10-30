Truck pulling trailer of horses crashes into Lexington bar

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A two car collision on Paris Pike Saturday sent a truck crashing into one of the oldest bars in Lexington, Curbside Bar.

According to Lexington police, the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m..

Police say a pick up truck and another car collided which then sent the truck into the building.

Police say the truck was pulling a trailer with horses but thankfully there were no injuries to any of the people involved or any of the horses.

Police say no-one was inside the building at the time of the crash.