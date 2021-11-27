Truck overturns in collision on I-75, passenger seriously hurt

The accident happened Friday afternoon near Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A box truck overturned Friday afternoon in a collision on I-75, ejecting a passenger who suffered a serious head injury, according to Florence Police.

Investigators say around 4:22 p.m., while traveling south on the interstate, a car ran into the back of a box truck, causing the truck to hit a concrete barrier and overturn.

The truck’s passenger who was thrown from the vehicle was airlifted to UC Hospital in Cincinnati in critical, but stable condition, according to police. No name was released.

The driver of the truck and car were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital Florence by Florence EMS to be treated for minor injuries, according to investigators.

The Florence Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.