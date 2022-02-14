Troopers looking for owners of property from Fleming, Rowan thefts

Items recovered after storage unit thefts in 2020, 2021

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police, Post 8, in Morehead is attempting to return unclaimed property regarding a string of storage unit thefts that occurred in Rowan County and Fleming County in 2020 and 2021.

Anyone who had a storage unit broken into in Rowan County or Fleming County in 2020 or 2021 is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Detective Reynolds at 606-784-4127 or email Detective Reynolds at justin.reynolds@ky.gov.