Troopers investigate fatal collision in Casey County

Vehicle crashed Saturday night into a tree

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:33 PM on KY 70 in Casey County.

Preliminary investigations indicate 30-year-old Joshua Wilson, of Liberty, Ky., was operating a 2002 Chevy Tracker when he dropped off the roadway and struck a tree. Wilson died from his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Casey County Coroner.

This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Matthew Spears.

