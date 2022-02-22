Troopers initially said man shot at them, discover that’s not the case

KSP drop endangerment charge against man after further review

UPDATE POSTED 5:30 P.M. FEB. 22, 022

MILLSTONE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Detectives with the Kentucky State Police say what they originally thought were shots may not have been and are modifying charges filed against a Letcher County man arrested last week after an hours-long standoff at a home on Lick Fork in the Millstone community.

According to the KSP, detectives have discovered audible clicks and a loud pop, consistent with the discharge of a firearm, heard by officers during the incident could be related to 43-year-old Jeffrey Heath Hampton attempting to barricade himself into the room located inside the residence.

On February 21, 2022, amendments were made to Hampton’s charges to drop the wanton endangerment charges to reflect the updated information. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Josh Huff.

ORIGINAL STORY FEB. 17, 2022

MILLSTONE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, February 17, 2022, shortly before 11AM, Troopers and Letcher County Deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a residence on Lick Fork Rd in the Millstone community of Letcher County.

While at that residence, Law Enforcement officials were able to make contact with a male subject. Shortly thereafter, that subject made direct threats toward officers on scene and fired shots. He then barricaded inside the residence. Troopers spent the next several hours attempting to negotiate with the subject to come outside and surrender, which were unsuccessful.

Kentucky State Police, Special Response Team was activated and responded to assist Troopers on scene. Troopers were eventually able to get the subject to exit the residence.

Jeffrey Heath Hampton, 43, of Millstone was transported to the Letcher County Jail and charged with Resisting Arrest, Menacing, Wanton Endangerment 1st (Police Officer), and Terroristic Threatening , among other charges stemming from the initial arrest warrant. No injuries were sustained by either Law Enforcement or Hampton. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Josh Huff.