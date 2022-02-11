Troopers charge Hardin County man with child sexual exploitation

Arrest comes after search of home Thursday, computer seizure.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky.(WTVQ) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Jose Montoya-Velazquez, 36, of Elizabethtown, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Montoya-Velazquez was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, the KSP said in a statement.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Elizabethtown, on Feb., 10, 2022. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Montoya-Velazquez is charged with four counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. The charges of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. Montoya Velazquez was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.