Trooper fatally shoots man in Grant County

Few details released by troopers

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police, Post 6 has requested the KSP Critical Incident Response Team to investigate a trooper-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 1:45 am EST on November 3, 2021 in Grant County.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. A man was transported to the St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by the Grant County Coroner.

No troopers or other members of the community were injured.

The location, age of the victim or other details have been released.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release any additional details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.