Trio accused of stealing scrap metal along CSX rail line

While in route Deputy Kermeen observed a pickup truck matching the description provided by the CSX crew. The truck was occupied by three men and appeared to be weighted down in the truck bed, according to Coyle. Kermeen stopped the truck near the Eastern Bypass/Fourmile Road intersection and ultimately charged the trio with receiving stolen property and third-degree criminal trespassing, according to the sheriff.

In addition, 53-year-old Benjamin Neeley, who was driving the truck, was charged with possession of meth after about 3.3 grams of the drug were recovered in the truck and a variety of traffic offenses. He remained in the Madison County Detention Center Monday.