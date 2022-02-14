Trio accused of stealing scrap metal along CSX rail line
Rail crew spotted them, deputy made traffic stop
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three people are arrested and accused of stealing scrap metal from a CSX Railroad line.
According to the Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle, Friday afternoon, Deputy Jennifer Kermeen was dispatched to a theft complaint called in by CSX Transportation after a rail crew spotted three men stealing company property in the area of the 1300 block of Union City Road.
While in route Deputy Kermeen observed a pickup truck matching the description provided by the CSX crew. The truck was occupied by three men and appeared to be weighted down in the truck bed, according to Coyle. Kermeen stopped the truck near the Eastern Bypass/Fourmile Road intersection and ultimately charged the trio with receiving stolen property and third-degree criminal trespassing, according to the sheriff.
In addition, 53-year-old Benjamin Neeley, who was driving the truck, was charged with possession of meth after about 3.3 grams of the drug were recovered in the truck and a variety of traffic offenses. He remained in the Madison County Detention Center Monday.