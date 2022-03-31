3 men accused in robbery, death of UK student in 2015 plead guilty

Police say the three tried to rob Jonathan Krueger and a friend as they walked near UK's campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The men accused of killing a University of Kentucky student during a robbery in Lexington in 2015 pleaded guilty Thursday morning.

According to court records, Roman Gonzalez pleaded guilty to murder and robbery, Justin Smith pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and evading police, and Efrain Diaz Jr. pleaded guilty to robbery.

Police say the three tried to rob Jonathan Krueger and a friend as they walked near UK’s campus. Krueger was the photo editor at the school’s independent school newspaper the Kentucky Kernel.

According to police, the robbery went bad, Krueger was shot multiple times and died. His friend managed to escape.

Court records show sentencing is scheduled for late April.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/11/2019)

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the judge has set a trial date for November 12th for Roman Gonzalez Junior, Efran Diaz, and Justin Smith.

