Tree trimmer stuck in the air in bucket truck rescued by fire department

The fire department used a ladder truck to rescue the stranded tree trimmer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It wasn’t a kitten stuck high in a tree but rather, a tree trimmer stranded high in the air in Lexington on Tuesday evening.

The fire department says it received a call shortly after 6:15 p.m. that a man was stuck up in a bucket truck in the 400 block of McKenna Court.

The department used a ladder truck to get the man safely back down to the ground, according to firefighters.

The man wasn’t injured, according to firefighters.