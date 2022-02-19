Tree becoming the “root” of car problems on one Jessamine County rural road

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- Imagine enjoying a relaxing night at home when suddenly you hear a crash outside.

That’s what farmer Cy Alexander, who lives on Delaney Ferry Road, say they’ve experienced multiple times.

“There’s many a’times when we’ve jumped up to see what was happening and there’s metal laying all over the road,” Alexander said.

Alexander tells ABC 36 a tree is the ‘root’ cause of a lot of problems.

“As it’s grown, it’s gone from 8 inches to 10 inches to almost two feet around to where it hangs out to where the box trucks hit it. And they hit it at full speed when they come over that hill,” Alexander said.

He said the hill makes it hard for drivers, especially those that drive big box trucks, from seeing what’s coming in the opposite lane.

Some box trucks hit so hard, the impact leaves behind metal fragments inside the trunk.

Steve Miller has lived on Delaney Ferry Road for twenty years and has seen several accidents on the road.

“Around the tree or into the tree are your choices if someone is coming the opposite direction. Plus it makes it more difficult because it’s in the crest of the hill, so if cars are meeting at the same time at the tree coming from both directions, you just don’t have much time to respond,” Miller said.

Both men say they’ve called Jessamine County about the issue and so far nothing permanent has been done. We reached out to leaders for answers.

Jessamine County Judge Executive David West provided a statement saying quote:

“We are aware of this issue and are addressing a solution. It seems that larger box trucks seem to have an issue.”

In the meantime, these Delaney Ferry Road neighbors have taken matters into their own hands.

“I got out of my truck and sprayed survey paint on it for a little safety so someone might see it,” Miller said.

“We’ve had reflectors put up on it. I’ve painted it orange, I’ve done all kinds of things, but it doesn’t help,” Alexander said.

Alexander says he hopes something is done before someone gets seriously hurt.

“That one side of the tree could be taken down. Of course, you don’t like to cut any tree down, but that is one that’s dangerous. And if a truck swerves to miss it, and a cars coming the other way, it’s not going to be a good outcome,” Alexander said.