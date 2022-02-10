Transylvania students offer Volunteer Income Tax Assistance through February

Students learning tax accounting skills will provide service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Transylvania University students are learning tax accounting skills while serving others.

The school’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which has been offered for more than three decades, provides free tax prep and e-filling for members of the local community who make $58,000 a year or less. The students are Wednesdays, Feb. 16 and 23 from 3-5:30 p.m. in the Cowgill Center for Business, Economics and Education. Schedule C preparation is not part of this program.

Make an appointment online (required). Note that you’ll need to wear a mask; see the Healthy at Transy requirements for visitors.

You’ll Need:

A photo ID for yourself and your spouse if filing jointly.

Social Security cards for yourself and all others on your return.

Routing and account number for accounts to be used for direct deposit of your refund if you choose to do so.

All W-2 forms from your employers.

All 1098 or 1099 forms.

Letter 6475 regarding your stimulus payment (if applicable).

Letter 6419 regarding your advance child tax credits (if applicable).

2019 tax returns.

Any other related tax returns.

A completed intake form (we recommend you fill this out before you arrive).

For more information, email vita@transy.edu.