Transy organization helps raise awareness of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and one organization on Transy University’s campus is raising awareness of the impacts.

The national organization “It’s On Us” student organization and other volunteers got out their paint brushes to paint “Peace Pumpkins” purple ahead of the national campaign.

Transy’s branch of It’s On Us is partnering with Greenhouse 17 for the event. Those pumpkins will be distributed to local businesses and organizations to display through October 31st.

“I think that by not only having an impact on college campuses, specifically Transy, knowing that we’re making an impact on women and children in our community is just really big for us,” says Jenna Shalasch, the president of Transy’s It’s On Us organization.

Geenhouse 17 will pick the pumpkins up on Monday for distribution