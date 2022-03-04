Transportation Crews to start treating noxious weeds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) (RELEASE)– Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews will begin treating for noxious and nuisance weeds throughout the state in April to help control their presence along state highways to improve driver safety and maintenance operations. Property owners who are actively treating noxious weeds on private property may request highway crews to treat select nuisance weeds found on adjacent state-owned right of way.

The Cabinet targets 11 noxious weeds: Johnson grass, giant foxtail, Canada thistle, nodding thistle, common teasel, multiflora rose, Amur honeysuckle, poison hemlock, marestail, Japanese knotweed and kudzu.

“Weeds are more than a nuisance – they pose safety concerns,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Actively treating the weeds on state-maintained property enhances driver visibility near roadways, prevents damage to ditches and drains and minimizes the presence of plants that attract deer near highways.”

Noxious weeds often invade and destroy the roadside turf grass, leaving these areas vulnerable to erosion. They can also smother native plants through rapid reproduction and long-term persistence.

Kentuckians who want to request weed treatment must submit a written application to their local KYTC highway district office. To request an application, please contact the appropriate district highway office. Contact information may be found here.

Motorists are reminded to use extra caution when crews spraying for weeds are out on the roadways.