Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A traffic stop Thursday in Powell County landed a man in jail on drug charges, according to the Powell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Hunter Martin pulled over a car on Virden Ridge Road near Yellow Pine around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say a search of the vehicle turned up 16-grams of suspected methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl.

35-year old Benjamin Barnett was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (greater or equal to two grams of methampehtamine); Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin); Possession of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess); Careless Driving and License to be in Possession, according to the sheriff’s office.