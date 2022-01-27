Traffic stop, home search lead to meth, fentanyl, weapons

Jpoint investigation by Perry County Sheriff, KSP

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man already on parole from a robbery conviction faces new charges.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, 48-year-old Benjamin Todd Mobelini was charged following a traffic stop Wednesday night in Hazard that led to a search of a home in the Viper community. The search during the traffic stop led to the seizure of “a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl,” the department said. the search of the home led to the seizure of more drugs and guns.

The traffic stop was part of what the department said was a joint ongoing investigation with the Kentucky State Police.

Mobelini had a robbery conviction in 2016 and is out on parole, according to Kentucky online records.