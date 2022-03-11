TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Woodhill Drive to be closed for construction work

Woodhill Drive from Codell Drive to New Circle Road will be closed starting Monday, March 14

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Woodhill Drive from Codell Drive to New Circle Road will be closed 24 hours a day starting on Monday, March 14, for approximately two weeks. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), one travel lane will be open for eastbound traffic from New Circle Road. This closure will allow crews to install a new storm sewer line.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes such as Palumbo Drive, Codell Drive and Old Todds Road when traveling to or through the area.

Local access to businesses will be provided but limited as the project progresses.