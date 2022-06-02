UPDATE: One southbound lane of I-75 has reopened in Scott County after semi crash

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – One southbound lane of I-75 in Scott County reopened Wednesday night about two hours after a semi overturned, closing all three lanes, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the accident happened at mile marker 134 around 7:00 p.m.

Investigators say the driver wasn’t seriously hurt. No other vehicles were involved.

Heavy duty tow trucks were being brought in to move the wrecked semi.

Motorists were still being advised to avoid that stretch of the interstate despite one lane being open while crews work to clear the scene.

No word on when the other two lanes were expected to reopen.

