UPDATE: Right lane of Limestone Street in Lexington reopens after spill cleanup

Buckets of concrete sealer spilled onto the road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A concrete sealer spill on Limestone Street at Cooper Drive in Lexington impacted traffic Thursday afternoon.

Lexington Police say a load shifted in a truck and buckets of the sealer spilled onto the road.

Police say there was no danger to the public.

Environmental crews spent the afternoon cleaning up the spill.

Police say the right lane of Limestone was closed to Sports Center Drive through the afternoon rush hour and beyond. It has since reopened, according to officials.

Officers helped direct traffic during the temporary closure.