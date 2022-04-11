UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly head-on collision in Laurel County

The accident happened Monday afternoon on East Laurel Road (KY 80) just past the Little Laurel Road intersection

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Clay County man was killed and his passenger injured in a collision Monday afternoon in Laurel County, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 60-year old Joseph Gary Smith, of Manchester, was driving a Chevy Tahoe eastbound on East Laurel Road (KY 80) around 1:50 p.m., when his SUV crossed the center line in a slight curve and collided with a Freightliner truck head-on.

Investigators say Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, who was not identified, was airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington with critical injuries.

The driver of the truck, 45-year old John D. Philpot, of London, was not hurt, according to deputies.

That stretch of KY 80 near Little Laurel Road was closed until 4:08 p.m. while Lt. Chris Edwards, an accident reconstruction specialist with the sheriff’s office, investigated the deadly collision.